The home at 1717 Players Mill Road in McKays Mill in Franklin has privacy, an open floor plan and numerous top-of-the-line amenities. It features five bedrooms, three and a half baths and is 4,050 square feet.
A few key features of the home include:
- Hardwood floors
- Specialty lighting
- Incredible views from the front porch
- Owner’s suite on the main level
- Walk-in closets
- Oversized 3-car garage
Walking inside, you will immediately notice the living room to the left with hardwood flooring, a custom hanging chandelier and large windows overlooking the front yard. Through the entry and into the heart of the home, you will find access to the owner’s suite, the family room and the kitchen.
The family room features built-in bookcases and entertainment center as well as a wall of windows, mantle, and gas-burning fireplace. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, custom lighting, an island, tile backsplash and plenty of cabinet space. The owner’s suite is a dream with plush carpeting, a gorgeous master bath with jacuzzi tub, tile flooring and double vanity and more.
The upper level holds a large rec room and four additional spacious bedrooms.
Outside, there is a large deck perfect for grilling and entertaining guests as well as a large, private, fenced-in backyard.
The home is zoned for Clovercroft Elementary School, Fred J Page Middle School and Centennial High School.
Community amenities include:
- Clubhouse
- Fitness center
- Playground
- Pool
- Tennis courts
- Walking trail
It is being listed at $599,900 by Kerr & Co. Realty. For more information, call (615) 578-0357 (mobile), (615) 905-1408 (office) or email chipkerr@comcast.net.
