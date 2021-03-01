This beautifully renovated home in the Meade of Avalon has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and exquisite updated features.
Thoughtfully redesigned, this seller hasn’t missed any details. Key features of the home include:
- Brand new bathrooms throughout home
- Hardwood flooring
- Owner’s suite on main
- Custom built-ins
- Expanded kitchen with new appliances and coffee bar/butler's pantry
- New security system with motion sensing spotlights and ring doorbell
- Repainted exterior in 2020
- New HVAC system in 2020
- Wired with AT&T high speed fiber optic cable
- Walk-in attic storage off of Rec Room, added by Seller
- Screened-in porch and private patio with water feature
- Freshly painted two-car garage with overhead storage, workbench and Cobalt extra-large storage cabinet
After entering the gated community and arriving at the home, you will immediately notice the ornate landscaping and oversized rocking chair front porch. Inside, you will find gleaming hardwood floors, specialty lighting and more. To the right is the dining room and to the left sits the gorgeous study with a wall to wall built-in bookcase, perfect for working from home since it's wired with AT&T fiber-optic cable! This room could also be a guest bedroom on the main level with its closet and access to a full bath.
The living room is filled with natural light and creates a cozy, unique space in the home. Off of the living room is the freshly renovated kitchen with all new updates. It features all new stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and coffee bar/butler’s pantry and a brand new counter depth side-by-side refrigerator.
The owner’s suite features a hanging chandelier, plush carpeting, two large windows and more. The attached bath has double vanities, his and hers undermount sinks with shaving height Carrara Marble countertops, specialty lighting, granite countertops, free standing tub and a separate shower with a one of a kind handmade glass mosaic insert. The thoughtfully designed walk-in closet has nearly 200 square feet with custom built-ins for clothing, shoes, handbags, ties, belts and jewelry!
On the upper level, you will find two additional bedrooms, each with carpeting, multiple windows and walk-in closets. The hall bath features marble tile floors, double vanity, shower, and a marble surround with custom glass tile accent. Lastly, the upstairs holds a large rec room— perfect for entertaining— with access to the walk-in attic storage and a triple window overlooking the side yard.
The grandeur continues outdoors with a screened-in porch, stone patio with water feature and landscaping designed for privacy. Meade residents also have direct access into Brentwood’s Smith Park, access to over 11 miles of paved paths to the Brentwood YMCA, library, Crockett Park, Woodland Middle School and Ravenwood High School.
Community amenities include:
- Gated entrance
- Pool
- Playground
- Clock tower park area
This home is being listed at $729,900 by Andy Beasley with Brentview Realty. For more information or to schedule a visit, call 615-429-5345 or 615-373-2814.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.