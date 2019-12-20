The home at 128 Glenrock Drive is nestled in the rolling hills of Northern Williamson County and Southern Davidson County. Those lucky enough to love here will find themselves a short drive away from the hustle and bustle of Franklin, Brentwood and Nashville while still maintaining a connection to the natural beauty of Tennessee.
Key features of this home:
- Traditional open floor plan
- Stunning front elevation
- Abundance of natural light
- Two bedrooms on main level
- Spa-like master en-suite
- Luxury finishes
As you walk up the front steps into the home, you’ll notice the gorgeous wood floors throughout the main level.
The dining room offers plenty of space for large furniture, as well a modern light fixture to tie in the space.
As you walk into the kitchen, you’ll notice the extensive cabinet and counter space, top-of-the-line appliances, and large island that is perfect for entertaining on Sunday morning brunch.
Off the kitchen is the living room with shiplap over the fireplace, built in cabinets, recessed can lighting, crown molding, and a French door opening to the back patio.
The centralized mudroom is tiled and is complete with a built in coat rack and ample room for storage.
The master en-suite is the perfect oasis for the home owner to relax in after a long day. The spa-like bathroom features fabulous tile floors, separate vanities, a soaking tub, and a sizeable shower with a sitting bench. Through door, you’ll find the master closet with impressive built ins offering all the space you could need.
Upstairs are the third and fourth bedrooms each with walk in closets and attached full baths, as well as the tasteful bonus room with enough space to accommodate large furniture.
Perfect opportunity to add even more value by finishing the unfinished space on the second floor to add more square footage.
Enjoy outdoor living at its finest with the covered back porch and overlooking the serene backyard.
This home is being listed at $899,900 by Lisa Culp Taylor with Parks Realty. For more information on this home or to schedule a visit, please call Lisa at 615-775-3830 or visit lisaculptaylor.com.
