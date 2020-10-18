The home at 724 Fawn Circle is classic, spacious and functional. Built in 1990, this home has four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and sits on 2,510 square feet.
Walking into the home, you will notice the natural light and warmth that the home provides. There are hardwood floors and plush carpeting throughout, as well as specialty lighting. To the left, you will find the dining room and to the right is the study/ flex room.
A few special features of the home include:
- Real hardwood flooring
- Fireplace with surrounding custom built ins
- Cul-de-sac location
- Private, large back yard
The kitchen has lots of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and attached breakfast area. The living room is the star of the home with custom built ins, a three paneled window and access to the back patio and back yard.
The owner’s suite features plush carpeting, ceiling fan, lots of space and attached master bath. The master bath has double vanities, jetted tub and separate shower. The three additional bedrooms are located on the upper level.
Additional features include:
- Large rec room
- Two car garage
- Spacious bedrooms
The home is being listed at $475,000 by Chip Kerr of Kerr & Co. Realty. For more information on the home or to schedule a visit, call (615) 578-0357.
