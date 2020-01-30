Hidden Valley Homes, a Williamson County and Metro Nashville award-winning builder, is excited to present one of their newest properties: Avery 6.
The home at Avery 6 is impressive in size and design. It features clean lines, a spacious layout and custom finishes—such as unique chandeliers and beamed ceilings—throughout. It is located in the Avery neighborhood off of Murray Lane in Brentwood. Only a few miles from Cool Springs and Maryland Farms, this home is not only the picture of luxury, it is also convenient. It has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and spans three levels.
Special features of the home include:
- Exquisite furnishings such as Quartzite and Carrera Marble
- Space to convert extra rooms into wine cellar or workout room
- Multi-level covered porches with Fire Rock pavers and grill
- Wood-burning and gas fireplaces
- Security system
- Lots of storage space throughout
- Backyard with pool potential
On the main floor you will find a beautiful entry and covered porch, living room, large dining room fit for up to 12 guests, kitchen, guest bedroom, master bedroom and more. The kitchen features champagne bronze hardware, a six-eye gas range stove, extensive island and more. The master bedroom and bathroom are equally impressive. The bedroom has hardwood flooring, custom hanging chandelier, a wall of windows and crown molding. The bathroom has separate shower and tub, his and her vanities, Carrera Marble countertops and beautiful tile flooring, among other things.
The upper level features three additional bedrooms with plush carpeting and lots of natural light. Each has their own bath. There is also an office and a rec room. The basement holds another rec room, a full bar, as well as the sixth and final bedroom. Outside, there is another covered porch perfect for outdoor relaxation and lounging.
This home is being listed at $2,580,000. For more information, click here.
