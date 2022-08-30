The beautifully renovated home at 9416 Coxboro Drive in the Chenoweth neighborhood has spared no expense when it comes to the luxurious details and designs. It has five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and sits on 5,324 square feet.
A few key features of the home include:
- Expansive chef’s kitchen
- Hardwood flooring throughout
- Oversized primary suite on main level
- Smart irrigation system
- Private backyard
- Flex space
- Walkout basement with theater room, bar, wine room and more
Walking up to the home, you will see the gorgeous natural brick home with quaint landscaping, a circular drive and a covered front entry on a private, tree-lined lot. The gorgeous double front doors were reclaimed from an old home and meticulously refinished for the entry.
Through the front doors, you will find the cozy dining room on your left and the home’s main living space on the right with a lovely fireplace and open design, as well as an elegant curved staircase leading to the upper level. The main living room is as chic as it is comfy with arched doorways, brick mantle and surround, specialty lighting and lots of space for seating.
The fully renovated kitchen is one of the stars of the home, with ample space for cooking and entertaining. It has a built-in Thermador refrigerator, ice maker, microwave drawer, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, bar seating, a giant pantry and more.
The primary suite features plush carpeting, specialty trey ceiling, fireplace, custom chandelier and large windows that bring in lots of natural light. The attached primary bath has been renovated with his and her sinks, a soaking tub, separate shower, tile flooring and has access to the back deck.
The upper level of the home holds three additional bedrooms.
Each bedroom has lots of space and plush carpeting. One has its own bathroom, while the other two are connected by a Jack and Jill bath.
In the basement, the luxury continues with a full bar complete with a refrigerator, dishwasher and ice maker. It also features a theater room and wine room, making it the perfect space for a party or get together with family and friends. Rounding out the basement is the fifth bedroom and a final full bathroom.
Outside, the expansive deck provides even more space for fun summer nights with friends and family, cookouts and more. There is also a 2.5 car garage with additional parking space underneath the deck.
Neighborhood amenities include:
- Two swimming pools
- Two tennis courts
- Playground
- Clubhouse
The home is zoned for Edmonson Elementary School, Brentwood Middle School and Brentwood High School.
It is being listed at $1,800,000 by Tracy Zimmerman with Keller Williams Realty. For more information or to schedule a visit, call (615) 294-8801 or email Zimmerman at [email protected].
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.