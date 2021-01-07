This absolutely gorgeous custom built cul-de-sac home will please both him and her, and all the children. With grand features, special appointments, unique characteristics, and rooms for every need you can imagine, 5118 Herschel Spears Circle — which overlooks the eighth and ninth holes on the majestic Brentwood Country Club golf course — has everything your family is looking for in a luxury estate.
Set on almost one acre of beautifully landscaped property, this spacious five-bedroom haven with four full and three half baths is situated on three masterfully designed levels with 8,357 spacious square feet of living space and parking capacity for three. Listed at $1,975,000, this grand estate is one-of-a-kind and move in ready, waiting for your family to spread out and enjoy the long list of amenities it has to offer — including a Florida room, stone patio with outdoor kitchen and fire pit, mud room, luxurious home office, bonus room, and theater room.
The sophisticated look and timeless feel of 5118 Herschel Spears Circle is immediately evident as you enter the grand foyer, with its stunning marble tile floors, extensive crown molding, wood trim and custom chandelier hanging prominently from the trey ceiling, with a backdrop of natural light filtering in from the large windows on the perimeter.
The bright and airy living room, with its high ceilings and abundance of windows is an entertainer’s dream. It features gleaming hardwood floors, yet another beautiful custom chandelier which hangs from the center, a fabulous two-story stacked stone fireplace with gas logs, and a custom wood mantle. It’s open to the adjacent Florida room, and is a welcoming space for so many occasions.
The large first level master bedroom is a wonderful retreat and includes a wood burning fireplace with gas starter, flanked by built-in bookcases with storage below. The unique wood beamed ceiling offers a sense of warmth and coziness, along with the centered ceiling fan. It’s open to the luxurious master bath and Florida room through folding French doors.
Gourmet, gourmet, gourmet! This aptly describes the incredible light filled eat-in chef’s kitchen at 5118 Herschel Spears Circle. It will definitely serve as the hub of all family activities, with its many upgraded features highlighted by a cozy stacked stone fireplace with mantle and flat screen television area above, flanked by wonderful built-in cabinetry for all your storage needs. Features include stainless steel appliances, a paneled oversized refrigerator, five-eye gas cook top, Sub-zero wine refrigerator, painted and distressed center island, granite countertops, tile backsplash, single wall oven and warming drawer, and convenient bar-height seating. It’s the perfect blend of elegant refinement and cozy warmth.
On the second level is the bonus room. The enormous bonus room is an ideal spot for family and friends to gather for game night. It includes a fireplace with marble surround, built-in bookcases and entertainment center, a large wet bar with granite tile counter top, bar height seating, sub-zero refrigerator, compactor and dishwasher for the ultimate in convenience.
On the third level, you will find the theater/media room as well as a large office. For movie night, gather in the theater/media room. This space includes a concession area and half bath as well.
Entertain outdoors on the fabulous stone patio that includes a built-in outdoor kitchen and a cozy fire pit. It overlooks the expansive backyard—which is the perfect space for kids to play or to put in a pool— along with a picturesque view of the golf course.
The home at 5118 Herschel Spears Circle is located in Brentwood Country Club and is zoned for Scales Elementary, Brentwood Middle and Brentwood High. For more information or to see this home in person, contact Andy Beasley with Brentview Realty Company today, 615-429-5345.
