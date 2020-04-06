The ranch-style home at 211 Burnt Leaf Lane is full of charm, fresh designs and a few farmhouse touches. It sits on 4,226 square feet and has four bedrooms and four full bathrooms. It has been beautifully remodeled and is ready to be someone’s home.
A few highlights of the home include:
- Large, covered front porch with slate tile floors
- Covered back porch
- Hardwood flooring throughout
- Remodeled and modern design
- Fenced-in backyard
Walking inside, you will immediately notice the open floor plan, neutral color palette and high ceilings. The foyer showcases a barrel ceiling, delicate chandelier, unique bench seat, and glossy, dark hardwood flooring. To the right is the lovely living room, which opens into the dining room.
The kitchen is the heart of the home with hardwood floors, granite countertop, marble subway tile, recessed lighting, furniture-based island and stainless steel appliances. There is also a breakfast room for cozy morning coffee and early morning meals. The room also leads onto the lovely covered porch and the rec room. The rec room is a great entertainment space with a built-in bar.
The family room is the perfect place for game nights, movie marathons, you name it. It has a vaulted ceilings, wood paneled walls, a wood-burning fireplace with brick hearth and surround. It also features custom built-ins and entertainment niche, with glass paned double doors leading into the rec room.
The master bedrooms completes is a dream come true with hardwood floors, a vaulted ceiling, his and hers walk-in closets and attached master bathroom. The bathroom is exquisite: wood grained tile floors, his and hers vanities, large jetted tub and more.
There are three additional bedrooms, two of which have their own bathrooms. There is also a hall bathroom.
Downstairs there is a finished basement with access to the garage. The home is zoned for Scales Elementary, Brentwood Middle and Brentwood High School.
This home is being listed at $1,090,000 by Garrett Beasley with Brentview Realty. For more information on this home or to schedule a visit, please call Garrett Beasley at 615-473-2053.
