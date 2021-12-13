Inside one of the most popular, family-friendly Brentwood subdivisions, Bridgeton Park, sits the beautiful home at 1254 Bridgeton Park Drive. Walking up to the home, you will notice the ornate landscaping, arched entry, sconce lighting and two-car garage.
Opening the front door, spacious rooms, hardwood flooring, classic designs and more await. First, you will notice the lovely formal dining room to the right, perfect for seating around 10 guests. As you continue through the home, natural light pours in through the large windows. The living room features a fireplace, specialty light fixture and double windows overlooking the expansive backyard.
The kitchen has everything you need: stainless steel appliances, a large island, double basin sink, and access to the covered back porch.
The primary suite is also on the main level with plush carpeting, double windows, a giant walk-in closet and an attached bathroom. The bathroom features separate his and her vanities, separate tub and shower and window overlooking the property.
Upstairs holds the three remaining bedrooms, each with their own walk-in closet. You will also find the huge bonus room with theater seating, sound and a projector; perfect for watching the big game on Sunday or having cozy movie nights in.
Outside, the comfort continues with the covered porch, hot tub and private, fenced-in backyard.
This home is zoned for Sunset Elementary, Sunset Middle and Ravenwood High School. It is being listed at $695,000 by Tracy Zimmerman with Keller Williams Realty. For more information or to schedule a visit, call (615) 294-8801 or email Zimmerman at [email protected].
