This lovely two-story home nestled in a cul-de-sac in the Stratford Place neighborhood is the perfect family home with plenty of space yet a cozy feel throughout. It has four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms and sits on 3,014 square feet.
A few key features of the home include:
- Fully renovated kitchen
- Front and back staircases
- Access to community pool
- Hardwood floors and plush carpeting throughout
- Zoned for Liberty Elementary, Freedom Middle and Centennial High School.
Walking up to the home, you are met by a beautifully maintained home and landscaping, as well as a front facing two-car garage. Through the iron front door, you are welcomed in with gleaming hardwood floors and an open entryway. To the left is a convertible space perfect for a home office, music room, study or man cave! As you travel further in, you will also find the comfy living room with plush carpeting and a grand fireplace.
The heart of the home is the kitchen, which is newly renovated with specialty lighting, new cabinetry, marble countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, coffee bar and access to the back deck.
Upstairs holds the owner’s suite, two additional bedrooms and expansive bonus room. The owner’s suite has gorgeous windows bringing in lots of natural light as well as a huge walk-in closet. The owner’s suite bathroom features a double vanity, spa tub, separate shower and tile flooring.
The outdoor living is just as wonderful with lots of privacy, a fenced in yard, beautiful deck and space for entertaining.
This home is being listed at $675,000 by Tracy Zimmerman with Keller Williams Realty. For more information or to schedule a visit, call (615) 294-8801 or email Zimmerman at [email protected].
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.