Just minutes from 840 with resort style amenities and a small town feel, this lovely home has gleaming hardwood floors, an open floors plan and private outdoor living. It has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half bath.
Walking up to the Tollgate Village home, you will be met by lush landscaping and an expansive front porch. It has the perfect amount of space for relaxing cool mornings or warm summer evenings, and overlooks the charming, quiet neighborhood.
Inside, you will see classic wainscoting, lots of natural light and the open floor plan leading into the office, upstairs and living room. The spacious kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, an island and gorgeous maple cabinetry.
The upper level holds the owner’s suite and two additional bedrooms. The owner’s suite is a homeowner’s dream with plush carpeting, lots of space, private balcony and attached bath. The bathroom features two separate vanity spaces, luxury shower, spa tub and more!
Outside, the perfect space for entertaining awaits: a private courtyard and covered patio space! A great spot for cookouts, game nights and family get togethers.
Other key features include:
- Fireplace
- Xeriscaping landscape in courtyard area
- Large closets and extra storage space throughout home
- Energy Star windows
- Two-car garage
- Zoned for Winstead Elementary, Legacy Middle and Independence High School
Neighborhood amenities include:
- Pool
- Playground
- Clubhouse
This home is being listed at $675,000 by Tracy Zimmerman with Keller Williams Realty. For more information or to schedule a visit, call (615) 294-8801 or email Zimmerman at [email protected].
