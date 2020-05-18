This Newport Townhome in Rizer point is as popular as it is for a reason—with an open floorplan, three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and hardwood flooring— this pristinely maintained home is going to go fast. It sits on 1,674 square feet and is minutes away from Historic Downtown Franklin.
A few key features of the home include:
- Hardwood flooring throughout main level
- Brand new carpeting upstairs
- Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops
- Convenient location
- Zoned for Poplar Grove Elementary/Middle Schools and Franklin High School
Walking up to the townhome, you are met with lovely landscaping and a large covered front porch. The custom brick and stone work, as well as the custom lighting, invites you in. Inside you will immediately notice the open floorplan. The front room flows effortlessly into the modern kitchen with granite countertops, island, custom lighting and stainless steel appliances. There is also an attached breakfast nook.
Upstairs holds the three bedrooms, including the owner’s suite—it has plush carpeting, a neutral color palette, huge walk in closet and attached master bath with granite countertops, his and her sinks and a walk-in shower.
This townhome is being listed at $365,000 by Chip Kerr of Kerr & Co. Realty. For more information or to schedule a visit, call (615) 578-0357 (cell), (615) 905-1408 (office) or email chipkerr@comcast.net.
