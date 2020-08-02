This beautifully updated home in the heart of Brentwood is stunning in its layout and design. It has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half bath and sits on 4,568 square feet. It is nestled in the Heathrow Hills subdivision, minutes from your favorite Brentwood shops and access to I-65.
Key features of the home include:
- Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout
- Custom lighting throughout
- Brand new customized kitchen
- Spacious rec room
- One acre lot with lots of privacy
- Brand new paint throughout
- Ample space for a pool
Walking up to 917 Calloway Drive, you will be in awe of not only the ornate landscape, but the grandness of this home. The repainted white brick stands out against the green atmosphere and the glass paned front door welcomes you in. Inside, you are met by hardwood floors, a hanging chandelier with medallion and grand staircase to the upper level. It is open to the living and dining rooms.
The family room is the heart of the home with two-story ceilings, an oversized fireplace with gas logs and a slate surround with a deep mantle, access to the patio, catwalk from the upper level above and more.
The brand new kitchen has it all: marble countertops, island with Jenn-Air stainless steel 5-eye gas cooktop, dishwasher, double wall oven, counter-height seating, Kohler ceramic farm sink, attached breakfast area and more. The custom bay window with built-in bench seating overlooks the gorgeous back yard and there is access to the upper level with the back staircase.
The rec room, also located on the main level, is the perfect space for entertaining friends and family. It has a glass paned double door entry, plush carpeting, vaulted ceiling, custom hanging chandeliers, fireplace with gas logs and more.
The primary bedroom on the first floor features hardwood floors, double trey ceiling with custom light fixture, his/her walk-in closets, built-in desk and a storage closet. The exquisite bathroom has marble tile floor, his/her separate vanities, separate free standing tub and shower, linen closet and private water closet.
The upper level holds the three additional bedrooms. Two of the rooms share a bathroom and one bedroom has its own personal bath. Each has plush carpeting and lots of storage space.
Lastly, this home is zoned for Scales Elementary, Brentwood Middle and Brentwood High School.
It is being offered at $1,199,900 by Garrett Beasley with Brentview Realty. For more information or to schedule a visit, call (615) 473-2053.
