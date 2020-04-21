The home at 1316 State Blvd., within eyesight of the Fountain Square in the award-winning Westhaven neighborhood, combines quality craftsmanship and beautiful renovations. Included in the 5,181 square feet are five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and a 3-car garage with a storm shelter.
A few key features of the home include:
- $400,000 worth of renovations, begun in 2015
- Gourmet kitchen with upscale appliances and quartzite countertops
- All bathrooms have been renovated
- Spectacular oversized, lighted courtyard on private, corner lot
Before even entering the home, you will notice its exquisite curb appeal with lovely brickwork, columns and a wide, friendly front porch.
Walking in, you will first notice the inviting foyer and the dining room, complete with soft linen drapes and classic, neutral grasscloth wall covering.
The family room is all about comfort and style. It features a gas-fired, woodburning fireplace and built-in cabinetry. Nearby is a tucked-away, outfitted office; adjacent is a roomy, sun-drenched breakfast room with a banquette.
The gourmet kitchen is designed for luxurious, easy living. It has custom, to-the-ceiling cabinetry, quartzite countertops, top-of-the-line appliances including dual refrigeration drawers, undercounter microwave drawer, built-in refrigerator and dishwasher, 6-burner cooktop, SS double ovens, a farmhouse sink and a stunning island light fixture.
The owner’s suite is a dream with hardwood flooring and a completely renovated ensuite bathroom. The bathroom has a large master shower with gleaming Silestone tile, frameless glass door, standalone tub and custom vanities. The master custom closet is outfitted with lots of storage and silvery silk wallpaper.
Upstairs, you will find four additional bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two bonus rooms.
The entire house has refinished hardwood floors except for two rooms (and tiled areas). All interior and most exterior doors have been replaced.
Outside, you can sit back and relax in the oversized, courtyard that is fully irrigated and surrounded by a newer, privacy fence with brick columns.
The home is zoned for Pearre Creek Elementary School, Hillsboro Elementary/Middle School and Independence High School.
It is being listed at $1,199,000 by Diane Balciar with Kerr & Co. Realty. For more information on the home or to schedule a visit, call (615) 972-2190 (cell), (615) 905-1408 (office) or email Balciar at dianebalciar@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.