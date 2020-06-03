The home at 9205 Bradbury Court in the Witherspoon neighborhood is spacious, modern, unique and ready for move in. It has five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and sits on 4,887 square feet.
A few key features of the home include:
- Open floor plan
- Built in 2018
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Custom light fixtures
- Two-story ceilings
- Covered front porch
- Open air back deck
- Zoned for Crockett Elementary, Woodland Middle and Ravenwood High School.
Walking up to the home, you are met by lovely landscaping and a unique covered front porch. Inside, delicate designs and an open floorplan aim to impress. The beautiful dining room is to the right, with seating for up to eight, and the study is to the left. The study features a fireplace and custom built-ins. The heart of the home is the family room with two-story ceilings, gas fireplace and access to the kitchen and breakfast room.
The kitchen features recessed lighting, granite countertops, marble subway backsplash, island, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop range, walk-in pantry and more. The breakfast room brings even more elegance with a custom hanging chandelier.
The owner’s suite is a retreat with plush carpeting, trey ceiling, lots of natural light and a double door entry into the owner’s bath. The luxury continues in the bathroom, which has wood-grained tile floors, his and hers vanities with marble countertops, separate tub and shower and his and hers walk-in closets.
Finishing off the main level is a guest bedroom with carpeting, walk-in closet and full bath.
The upper level offers three additional bedrooms—each with their own walk-in closets and full baths— loft area, large rec room and media room.
Lastly, storage and space brings even more value to the home. There is a walk-in storage space/ expansion area, walk-in storage with concrete flooring for lawn equipment and tools and a three-car garage with epoxy floor.
Community amenities include:
- Clubhouse
- Playground
- Pool
- Walking trail
This home is the lowest priced home in Witherspoon and is listed at $1,299,900 by Garrett Beasley with Brentview Realty. For more information or to schedule a visit, call (615) 473-2053.
