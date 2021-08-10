The preliminary plats for 235 homes were approved Monday during the Spring Hill Planning Commission's monthly voting meeting, with commissioners also providing feedback on a series of newly proposed commercial lots.
The first of the preliminary plat approvals was for the development of 112 residential lots in the Arbor Valley community located on Beechcroft Road just east of Cleburne Road.
Spanning over an area of 43 acres, the 112 residential lots would be used to construct 41 single-family homes, 14 cottages and 57 townhomes. The first phase of this project would see the construction of nine roads and three alleyways, with five-foot wide sidewalks planned for both sides of the roads.
The second of the preliminary plat approvals was for the development of 123 townhomes for the Crystal Creek Townhomes community, located on Jim Warren Road just west of Interstate 65 and south of Saturn Parkway.
Spanning over an area of 32.41 acres, this project would also see sidewalks constructed on both sides of all interior roads in the community, along with a playground, pavilion, benches and a grill.
The 17 commercial lots reviewed Monday are proposed to be constructed off of Reserve Boulevard near TriStar Spring Hill ER. The developer, Spring Hill Hospital Inc., was only seeking concept plan review, and thus no vote was taken on the project.
If approved, the project would span over 45 acres and be developed on the same site as TriStar Spring Hill ER. The ultimate use of the commercial lots was only said by the developer to be used for "medical related uses."
