In just a week, we can officially say winter is over based on the calendar. Of course, there are those unofficial "winters" here in the South (ever heard of blackberry or dogwood?) that will continue for a while and seem to vary in name and number depending on who you ask. But, for the most part, we can call it over and start enjoying some extra time outdoors in the evening and on the weekends now that the time has changed and the warmer weather is becoming more the norm.
This is a perfect time to spruce up the front of your home, especially if you are getting ready to list it for sale. Since we have had so much rain, the weeds seem a little extra green right now, and with the ground being moist, they can be pulled without much effort and certainly without breaking a sweat! The softer soil will also allow you to easily do some cleanup on the edges of your flowerbeds and sidewalks before putting in some new plants for the season. You want all your visitors to be greeted by the best possible view of your home!
As you stroll through your local garden center, be sure to choose a variety of plants to dress up the front of your home and highlight your home and yard's best attributes. Consider the color of your home and choose flowers that will compliment it and each other. You can add some perennial shrubs which will provide a nice green backdrop most of the year and even through the winter to be enjoyed again next year. Rose bushes, azaleas, hydrangeas or other flowering bushes are also nice additions for some color throughout the spring and summer, just be sure you check their light, moisture and soil requirements before choosing a planting site for them. The final addition to brighten your space can be some annuals which usually provide quite a bit of color for a relatively small financial investment. Just be sure you check the planting instructions and heed warnings regarding required temperatures for planting or you may end up having to cover your new plants off and on until the risk of frost has passed.
Weeding your beds along with adding some new colorful plants is an easy and affordable way to give your home a fresh new first impression and celebrate the sunshine!
...."You've Got A Friend in Real Estate"....
Jarod Tanksley 615.403.8265
www.BrentwoodandBeyond.com (more Blogs and featured Listings)
Brentview Realty 615.373.2814
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.