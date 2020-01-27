1509 Carlybrook Lane
If you’ve been looking to build a home in the Nashville/Brentwood area, look no further than Mitchell Barnett’s stunning new plan for homesite 32 in Granny White Pike’s Voce development. As drawn, the ≈4,868 square foot plan features 4 beds, 4.5 - 5.5 baths, and a 2 - 3 car garage. The master suite, primary living spaces, and separate study are centralized on the main level, while the second story offers three additional bedrooms with walk-in closets and private en suite baths. A sky bridge between the bedrooms provides lovely views of the family room below, as well as access to the optional upstairs bonus room and its adjoining outdoor balcony.
While many Voce homes put an emphasis on strong indoor/outdoor relationships, Mitchell Barnett takes things to the next level with homesite 32; exterior balconies on all four sides serve to incorporate the natural setting, and the architect explains that “the extensive use of glass also brings the sense of the outdoors into the [home]. The entire rear façade is windows. I use the two-story spaces in the family room and foyer for the purpose of distributing light throughout the entire house, and also to accentuate the ‘open-ness’ of the floor plan.” In addition to the generous balconies and open, light-filled living spaces, the back of the home features a covered porch and large terrace with an optional pool/spa and a dedicated pool bath.
≈670 square feet of additional living and/or storage space is available in the optional finished basement, which also includes the fifth full bath.
Homesite 32
Homesite 32 is located in Voce’s Retreat Series. The 0.6 acre lot accommodates home designs between 3600 and 5400 square feet. It is ideally situated amid mature vegetation to provide privacy from adjacent neighbors, and the natural topography is perfect for a tall-crawl or walkout basement.
For more information about custom building at Você, or to request a copy of the conceptual plans for 1509 Carlybrook Lane, please contact a member of the Você sales team:
Roshare Norman | 615.496.0807
Marin Sieck | 505.231.5450
Voce homes and homesites are offered exclusively by:
Armistead Arnold Pollard Real Estate Services | 615.866.9297
***Please note that the architect’s renderings and plans for 1509 Carlybrook Lane are preliminary and subject to approval/change. Using or customizing the conceptual plans is entirely optional; potential buyers may still elect to design a completely customized home on the site.***
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.