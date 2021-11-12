The Factory at Franklin’s new owners announced today that the Dalton Agency will act as the venue’s new marketing representation.
The 10-building campus and its 150,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space at 230 Franklin Road was just acquired by South Bend, Indiana-based Holladay Properties for $56 million with renovation plans, according to an Oct. 1 press release. The company now enlists the Bradford Group — Nashville office of public relations firm, Dalton Agency, since 2020 — and Dalton’s tech and marketing resources as The Factory’s agency of record.
“Dalton brought to our project a fresh perspective, significant marketing resources and a deep understanding of the Middle Tennessee market — all of which are essential to capturing the vision unfolding at The Factory,” said Allen Arender, senior vice president of development at Holladay Properties and head of its Nashville office. “We are creating something new and exciting at the Factory. We needed a marketing partner that could keep up — and help lead.”
Site plans for further development and renovation have yet to be released, but Arender has reiterated plans to introduce a mixed-use campus unlike any other in Middle Tennessee, touting the plant’s 92-year history and 10 existing structures as the optimal framework to build a “little city” unto itself with Dalton Agency’s help.
Jeff Bradford, president of Dalton Nashville, said the agency will take an integrated approach to marketing for the new Factory at Franklin using an amalgam of public relations and social media tactics for a multi-channel digital media effort. The agency is already developing the visual concepts for that campaign.
“It is always exciting to work with people who get the ‘vision thing’ and we are thrilled to be working with Holladay Properties on this monumental project,” Bradford said. “Our agency has seen Allen and his team, including development partner Ronnie Wenzler of Cushman & Wakefield, bring about magnificent transformations of several other historic properties. The Factory is a once-in-a-lifetime canvas for their creativity. We look forward to helping bring this new community to life.”
Offices in Nashville, Jacksonville and Atlanta make up Dalton Agency’s full-service advertising, digital media and public relations force. Its personnel — 80 experts in branding, content creation, data analytics, digital marketing, market research and in-house media strategy — serve a clientele portfolio that includes the likes of the Bronx Zoo, Change Healthcare, Duke Energy, First Horizon Bank, Gaylord Opryland and New York Life.
With 30 offices across the eastern half of the U.S., Holladay Properties has developed more than 20 million square feet of commercial space to the tune of $2 billion in value.
