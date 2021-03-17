A downtown Franklin commercial building owned by American Pickers co-star Mike Wolfe has been offered for sale for $3.9 million.
Located at 345 Main St. and built in 1900, the traditional masonry structure is home to retail business White’s Mercantile, owned by Americana and country musician Holly Williams. It offers 4,430 square feet and was updated after Wolfe purchased it in 2014 for $1.2 million, according to Williamson County property records.
In addition to White’s Mercantile, 345 Main accommodates the offices of organic food company Red's All Natural on the second floor, according to marketing materials. Wolfe has enlisted Byran Fort and Frank Thomasson, both first vice presidents with the local office of CBRE, to handle the marketing and sale of the building.
“Downtown Franklin is and will always be one of the premier main streets in America,” Wolfe emailed our partner publication the Nashville Post. “The restoration of this building was an honor for me to do, preserving it for future generations to come.”
American Pickers is an reality television series that premiered in January 2010 on pay network History. Wolfe co-hosts it with Frank Fritz.
This story first appeared in our partner publication the Nashville Post.
