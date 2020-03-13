This month’s rundown of the top residential sales in Williamson County features some interesting names in the buyer and seller blocks.
There’s a smattering of anonymous trusts — they could be anybody! — but also a former Titans running back and a current (and former) oil company executive.
Modern farmhouses appear to be the hottest selling style of the month, though there’s the necessary entries from Laurelbrooke, Annandale and The Governors Club, as well.
What follows is the top five homes sold in Williamson County in February, ranked by price.
1. 5747 Garrison Road, Franklin
Buyers: Lawrence and Bonita Lineker
Sale price: $5.725 million
Seller: Greg Gaddy
Seller’s agent: Richard B. French, French King Fine Properties
Buyers’ agent: Kindy K. Hensler, Village
Built in 2017 on property formerly owned by Wynonya Judd, this 9,400 square-foot “modern farmhouse” on nearly 17 acres includes all the smart-home upgrades, geothermal heating and a “sumptuous” master suite.
Outside, there’s an infinity edge pool surrounded by “outdoor living rooms” and covered terraces.
Buyer Larry Lineker is an executive vice-president at insurance firm HUB International. As a couple, the Linekers are prolific real estate investors. Seller Gaddy is a Washington, D.C.-based real estate agent.
2. 1606 Whispering Hills Drive, Franklin
Buyer: Whispering Hills Trust, Julia Alley, trustee
Sale price: $2.799 million
Seller: Demarco Murray
Seller’s agent: Erin Taylor-Douthett, Compass Tennessee
Buyer’s agent: Heather Sisemore Warmbrod, The Wilson Group
Former Tennessee Titans running back Demarco Murray sells his Laurelbrooke home to a trust using the clever name Whispering Hills Trust.
With exteriors evoking the French countryside, the 9,600 square-footer includes a top-flight home theater with a 110-inch screen and a 4K projector. Each of the home’s four bedrooms includes a private bathroom, and there are two laundry rooms. Outside, a covered patio with built-in grill overlooks a pool with a fountain.
3. 611 Fair Street, Franklin
Buyers: Kenneth Cohen and Darcie Bundy
Sale price: $2,712,500
Seller: Sarah Lisa Palmer
Seller’s agent: Bill E. Henson, SilverPointe Properties
Buyers’ agents: Marsha Simoneaux and Tami Siedlecki, Fridrich & Clark
In the Hinchleyville neighborhood of downtown Franklin (and “just one block from Starbucks at Five Points,” per the listing) is another “modern farmhouse.” The quarter-acre lot is zoned for both office and residential and, at 7,500 square feet, why not both? Also included is a 676 square-foot carriage house which has potential as an office, apartment or short-term rental property.
The fully-finished lowest level is designed as a “recreational space” with its own kitchen and wine room.
Kenneth Cohen is the vice-president for government affairs at ExxonMobil. Darcie Bundy is the retired, but was the manager for public and government affairs at pre-merger Exxon.
4. 9292 Exton Lane, Brentwood
Buyers: Ryan and Dana Crowley
Sale price: $2.3 million
Seller: David Eric Mitchell
Seller’s and buyer’s agent: Meredith Garrett, Synergy Realty Network
The top Brentwood sale in February comes out of Annandale, where this “perfect 10” sits on an acre backing to farmland.
The home includes four fireplaces, a four-car garage and “a cozy screen porch with chef's kitchen.”
Seller Eric Mitchell is the president and co-founder of Benefit Leader and former chief marketing officer at Addiction Campuses.
Buyer Ryan Crowley is the vice-president of investments at Healthcare Realty.
5. 46 Governors Way, Brentwood
Buyer: 46 Governors Way Trust, Brian Shelton and others, co-trustees
Sale price: $2.299 million
Sellers: David and Carol Lindsay
Sellers’ agent: Judy Williams, Parks
Buyer’s agent: Leigh Ann Emerson, Pilkerton
Wrapping up this month’s list is the latest sale in Governors Club, this one on “possibly the most beautiful lot” in the tony subdivision, tucked behind the 18th tee.
The home — once featured in Nashville Lifestyles — has walnut floors throughout, a “gorgeous great room” with “sweeping windows.”
