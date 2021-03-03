“I can’t buy a house, I don’t have 20% to put down!”
I hear this quote all the time when I am speaking with people and I tell them what I do for a living. We start the conversation of me being a lender, and they say they would love to purchase a home but they don't have 20% down. In this day and time, this isn’t the requirement. Once I tell them this, their eyes light up.
Becoming a homeowner is the American dream and there are multiple ways of doing this. You can put as little as 3% down in some situations if you meet the required credit criteria. There are also programs that allow you to put $0 money down if you are in a rural area of town. Never owned a home before? There are first time home buyer programs that will assist you with your down payment and closing costs if you haven’t owned a home in the last three years.
Buying a home isn’t for everyone, but a lot of people don’t even consider it due to them not having 20% down in their bank account. With apartment costs on the rise, and rental homes being rented before even being posted online, now could be the time to consider buying your first home. Interest rates are at an all-time low as well. This is allowing people that couldn’t qualify for what they wanted before, to increase their buying power.
If you or someone you know if interested in buying a home, don’t believe everything you hear. Contact myself or Jarod Tanksley and we will guide you through the buying process and let you know what you can afford. It might not be the right time now, but I can put you on a path where purchasing a home would be a possibility.
Brittney Campbell, Citizens One Home Loans, 615-491-4744, [email protected] .... "You've Got A Friend in Real Estate"
Jarod Tanksley 615.403.8265
Brentview Realty 615.373.2814
