The Battle of Franklin Trust has recently added a new tour to its lineup at Carnton.
“Reconstruction and the Aftermath of War” will be offered on Fridays at Carnton at 10 a.m. and on Saturdays at 10 a.m. The 90-minute, tour will be offered only in advance and online.
David Stumpfl, who has worked for the BOFT for many years and studied political science at the University of North Carolina at Asheville, will be leading the tour.
"I'm really excited to be able to talk about this incredibly pivotal and formative period of American history,” Stumpfl said. “So many changes and mistakes were made in the wake of the Civil War, and we're still feeling the ramifications of those today. This is why it's never been more important to fully understand exactly how we got to where we are now.”
Eric A. Jacobson, CEO of The Battle of Franklin Trust said the tour will explore a time that still resonates all these years later,
“The Civil War defined the United States, but it was Reconstruction and the aftermath that most profoundly affects us today,” he said. “Understanding those legacies are key to knowing who we are in the 21st century.”
To learn more or to purchase advance tickets, visit https://boft.org/visit or contact Hannah Jacobs at 615-794-0903 or [email protected].
