Below are football recruiting updates from Williamson County over the last few weeks.
Destin, Keaton Wade get offers from Texas A&M
Brentwood's Austin Spradlin headed to Butler
After a senior season that saw him excel on the field, Brentwood HS tight end Austin Spradlin is off to play for Butler.
He said on Twitter he's off to join the Bulldogs after he graduates in May.
BGA's Kaleb Seay, Jorian Cantrell off to Sewanee
Battle Ground Academy will have two more members of its prestigious senior class playing football at the next level.
Kaleb Seay, a BGA running back and linebacker, and Jorian Cantrell, who played wideout and outside linebacker for the Wildcats, have signaled commitments to play for Sewanee.
Seay and Cantrell both expressed gratitude to many influencing factors in their lives in their respective Twitter announcements.
Both student-athletes graduate in May.
Brentwood DB John Howse IV continues to see offers roll in
Brentwood DB John Howse IV is keeping attention on him for his post-HS career.
Nebraska and Indiana have been added to the defensive back's roster of offers.
Brentwood's Bryce Bergholtz headed to Missouri Western
Another member of the talented 2019 Brentwood roster is playing at the next level.
Brentwood safety Bryce Bergholtz shared on Twitter will be playing at Missouri Western when he graduates.
Other offers:
If you'd like to share any offers you've received or a notice of committing to a school, send them our way at cwoodroof@fwpublishing.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.