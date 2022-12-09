10 Middle Tennessee music teachers are in the running to win a cash prize, musical instruments and concert tickets from legendary Grammy Award-winning musician Barry Manilow, who will perform in Nashville on January 20, 2023.
According to a news release, those 10 teachers are:
- Nashville School of the Arts' Trey Jacobs
- McGavock High School's John Hazlett
- Antioch High School's Frank Zimmerer
- Hillwood High School's Tyler Merideth
- Franklin High School's Michael Holland
- Hume-Fogg Academic High School's Anna Maria Miller
- John Overton High School's Eleni Miller
- Centennial High School's Johnathan Vest
- Nolensville High School's Benjamin Easley
- Mt. Juliet High School's Sandy Elliott
The Manilow Music Teacher Award is presented by The Manilow Music Project, a program of the Manilow Fund, and will see one music teacher from seven cities be recognized.
The winning teacher in each city will win a $5,000 cash prize and $5,000 in "Manilow Bucks" which can be used to purchase instruments for their classroom.
The Manilow Music Teacher Award honoree will also be invited to an upcoming Barry Manilow concert and presented their award in a special backstage meet-and-greet.
Voting is open online until Dec. 28 to anyone 13-years-old or older.
“It is wonderful to partner with our concert venues to identify schools and music teachers in their neighborhoods that deserve this small token of my gratitude," Manilow said in a news release.
“Many school music programs have either been terminated, or their funds have been severely depleted. I always want to do my part through The Manilow Music Project to keep music in schools.”
