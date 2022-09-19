Williamson County Schools has been named an Exemplary District with 29 of their schools named as Reward Schools by the Tennessee Department of Education.
According to a WCS news release, the Exemplary District title is the highest possible designation for school districts in Tennessee, while Reward Schools are recognized as some of the highest performing in the state.
The district's previous record of Reward Schools was 28 in 2019, with judging criteria including success rates, growth, chronic absenteeism rates, English language proficiency, graduation rates, and Ready Graduate rates.
"Our students, teachers and staff have put in so much hard work to earn these designations," WCS Superintendent Jason Golden said in the release. "This high level of achievement is indicative of the great things happening in our district. I know that our teachers will continue to help students learn and grow throughout the school year."
WCS's Reward Schools include:
- Allendale Elementary
- Bethesda Elementary
- Brentwood High
- Brentwood Middle
- Clovercroft Elementary
- Creekside Elementary
- Crockett Elementary
- Fairview High
- Franklin High
- Page High
- Page Middle
- Heritage Middle
- Hunters Bend Elementary
- Independence High
- Jordan Elementary
- Kenrose Elementary
- Lipscomb Elementary
- Mill Creek Elementary
- Mill Creek Middle
- Nolensville Elementary
- Nolensville High
- Ravenwood High
- Renaissance High
- Spring Station Middle
- Summit High
- Sunset Middle
- Trinity Elementary
- Walnut Grove Elementary
- Woodland Middle
