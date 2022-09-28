WCS 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program
WCS

94 Williamson County Schools high school students have been named as 2022 National Merit Commended Students.

According to a WCS news release, around 34,000 students receive the annual honor based on their high PSAT/NMSQT exam scores.

"The Commended Students are chosen based on a nationally-applied Selection Index score, and, though they do not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships, some of the students still have the possibility of getting corporation or business-sponsored scholarships," the news release reads.

WCS National Merit Commended Students include:

  • Brentwood High

    • Ruby Baker
    • Sohan Challa
    • Dalton Cox
    • Nathan Cox
    • Reagan Doyle
    • Solomon Duncan
    • Joseph Ferraro
    • Matteo Gomez
    • Eli Gripenstraw
    • Sloan Hoesel
    • Virginia Johns
    • Madeleine Jones
    • Ryan Kelly
    • Haaris Khan
    • Dylan Rogers
    • Sanjana Sitaram
    • Adele Smith
    • Jackson Stern
    • Sofia Torre
    • Akshat Vasisht
    • Jason Wang
    • Elizabeth Windley
    • Leo Zhao

    Centennial High

    • Alex Anderson
    • Makayla Cox
    • Gianna DelConte
    • Alyssa Johnson
    • Miles Katawala
    • Angela Mueller
    • Max Munson
    • Noah Murray
    • Ridge Roberts
    • Hayden Sloan

    Fairview High

    • Porter Dawson

    Franklin High

    • Elliot Atwood
    • Carson Cochran
    • Andrew Coyle
    • Nathan Dinoia
    • Carter Evans
    • Annabelle Fausey
    • Reilly Ferguson
    • Henry Hammond
    • Haley Jaworski
    • Lukas Mathesius
    • Emily Orozco
    • Mira Scannapieco
    • Michael Tindall
    • Brooke Vasuta
    • Zane Vineyard
    • Hannah Wimpy

  • Independence High

    • Wyatt Clemons
    • Sawyer Curtis
    • John Strohm
    • Miles Wyckoff

    Nolensville High

    • Hannah Jansen
    • James Medlock
    • Elena Montpool
    • Nathan Sherrill
    • Natalie Victory

    Page High

    • Lily Bray
    • Mallory Buck
    • Virginia Good
    • Brennan Lee
    • Elliana Linden

    Ravenwood High

    • Madeleine Adams
    • Dazerna Akamah
    • Baylee Berryhill
    • Annika Bhargava
    • Bradley Bork
    • Indraneel Chavan
    • Kara Furman
    • Paige Gatlin
    • Sagar Gupta
    • Aditi Jindal
    • Audrey Kauppila
    • Shobhini Kumar
    • Mitchell Loh
    • Quydan Ly
    • Hailey McBride
    • Caroline Meyer
    • Ishan Mukherjee
    • Natalie Porter
    • Ainsleigh Powell
    • Anthony Ritz
    • Steffen Ruocco
    • Prisha Shethia
    • Travis Siebe
    • Siddharth Singh
    • Caleb West

    Summit High

    • Emma Parker
    • James Akin
    • Lila Dossett
    • Grace Merrilees

    Vanguard Virtual High

    • Gavyn Lewis