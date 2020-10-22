The Tennessee Highway Safety Office has partnered with AAA – The Auto Club Group for the second year to offer the $3,000 Reduce TN Crashes Scholarship Award.
The scholarship deadline is set for March 31, 2021, with the winner announced in May.
To apply for the scholarship, students must register their high school at www.ReduceTNCrashes.org then submit the student nomination and an essay by March 31.
In order to be considered, the applicant must meet the following criteria:
•Be a current high school senior who will attend a college or university in Tennessee.
•Submit a nomination from a principal, teacher, mentor, or school resource officer.
•Complete the student essay.
*** Family members of the Tennessee Highway Safety Office or AAA – The Auto Club Group are excluded from applying. ***
STUDENT NOMINATION
The applicant must submit a student nomination from a principal, teacher, mentor, or school resource officer. The nomination must be written or typed on official letterhead and signed by the nominator. The applicant is required to submit the nomination along with the student essay by March 31, 2021.
STUDENT ESSAY
In order for the applicant’s student essay to be considered, the essay must:
•Contain a minimum of 750 words.
•Explain how the applicant exercises safe driving habits.
•Explain how the applicant participated in Reduce TN Crashes activities during the 2017 – 2021 school years to educate other students about driver safety.
•Explain how these activities made a difference in the community.
•Include examples of the applicant’s leadership skills, school involvement, and volunteerism.
According to a news release, the scholarship applications and essays will be judged by a panel of highway safety professionals from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, Reduce TN Crashes, and AAA – The Auto Club Group.
"Each application submission will be judged based on the quality and content of the student nomination and essay," the news release reads. "The scholarship will be awarded to the student who best demonstrates strong leadership skills, school involvement, volunteerism, and advocacy for teen driver safety."
Last May's award recipient was Dana White, a senior at David Crockett High School in Jonesborough, Tenn., who now attends East Tennessee State University where she is pursuing a degree in nursing.
Anyone with questions or in need assistance should contact [email protected] or call 931-372-6302.
