Applications for the Bank of America Student Leaders Program are open until January 13, 2023, offering students the chance at an eight-week paid internship.
The applications are open to high school juniors and seniors with the internship taking place in the summer of 2023.
According to a news release, the program was founded in 2004 and will see hundreds of students from across the country take part in paid internships with non-profits aimed at teaching students how "nonprofits, governments and businesses collaborate to meet local needs," in part by participating in the annual national Student Leaders Summit in Washington, D.C.
Last year, Ravenwood High School student Varun Bussa was selected for the opportunity to work with the Nashville-based Oasis Center's Just Us program, which according to their website, "is dedicated to helping lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth achieve their full potential."
"Being paired up with the Just Us program and getting to know different LGBTQ+ youth gave me insight into the challenges they face today, but more importantly helped me realize that they are still kids, just like any other," Bussa said in an email. "This program challenges you to learn. It challenges you to grow.
"The student leader summit was also an amazing opportunity. Getting the chance to meet students across the country and to hear their different stories is inspiring in a unique way. I enjoyed meeting new people and getting to know students who I am sure will make an impact in the future."
More information about the Bank of America Student Leaders Program, including application details, can be found here.
