Battle Ground Academy will host its fall entrepreneurial event, Ignite Series: Impact of Venture Capital in the Nashville Area, on November 17.
The event will feature a panel discussion with Mployer Advisor Founder and CEO Brian Freeman, Altitude Ventures Managing Partner Landon Gibbs, Relevance Ventures Founding Member and GP Managing Partner Cameron Newton and LaunchTN Chief Investment Officer Monique Villa, while Strategos Partner Rod Berger will serve as moderator.
"Berger and the panelists will provide valuable insight on securing capital and an in-depth discussion of the impact entrepreneurs and investors have on the local economy and community," a news release reads.
The free, public event will take place from 9:45 a.m.-11:15 a.m. in BGA's Sondra Morris and Robert N. Moore, Jr. '52 Center for Arts and Entrepreneurship and is sponsored by Boyle Investment Company.
“Nashville is becoming a venture capital hub, with excellent resources and opportunities for young entrepreneurs, and we are excited to welcome this group of business leaders to campus as part of the Ignite Series,” Director of Entrepreneurial Leadership Brad Dennis said.
BGA’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Program was launched in 2015 and aims to equip students with skills and mindsets to creatively solve real-world problems through experiential learning.
