The National Accreditation Commission for Early Care and Education Programs announced recently that Big Blue Marble Academy Center in Spring Hill has been awarded accreditation.
As an accredited center, Big Blue Marble Academy Center Spring Hill (also known as No. 42) has been recognized as an early care and education program exemplifying excellence in the care of young children.
By achieving accreditation, Big Blue Marble Academy Center Spring Hill says it provides a high-quality program for children, professional development opportunities for staff, and an environment for children that is conducive to their individual growth and development that exceeds state licensing requirements.
The accreditation process included a Self-Study in which administrators, staff and parents evaluated the program in accordance with Accreditation Standards. After the Self-Study process was complete, an onsite observation was conducted at Big Blue Marble Academy Center Spring Hill by an early childhood professional.
Based on the information collected, Big Blue Marble Academy Center Spring Hill was awarded accreditation through the National Accreditation Commission for Early Care and Education. The school says all parents, staff members and administrators at Big Blue Marble Academy Center Spring Hill are to be congratulated for achieving this level of excellence, according to a press release.
The National Accreditation Commission for Early Care and Education Programs is sponsored by the Association for Early Learning Leaders, a national leader among associations serving child care owners, directors and administrators.
The organization says its goal is to strengthen and enhance the skills and knowledge of leaders in the field of early child care and education by providing membership services and benefits.
For more information, visit http://www.earlylearningleaders.org/.
