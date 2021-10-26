Twenty high school students from Williamson County are among 321 who have received scholarships through the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee scholarship program, according to a news release from the nonprofit.
In 2021, a total of $745,000 has been awarded from 102 different scholarship funds. The students are attending 151 unique colleges and universities from 31 states, with three international students from Canada.
“Getting an education is one of the most important milestones in life, but for many, it comes with a great burden,” said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “We feel honored to help students receive a quality education, made possible by donors who wish to make a difference. It is a privilege to connect generosity with need in this way.”
Here are the 2021 scholarship recipients from Williamson County:
— Kylie Armstrong, of Franklin, from Father Ryan High School, received the Tommy Bateman Memorial Scholarship to attend Father Ryan High School.
— Sara Cagna, of Brentwood, from Hume-Fogg Magnet High School, received the Edna Martin Scholarship and Knox Hume Scholarship to attend Lee University.
— Kalliope Clayton, of Nolensville, from Brentwood Academy, received the Brian Ralls Memorial Scholarship to attend Lipscomb University.
— Ethan Dunn, of Nolensville, from Nolensville High School, received the Mitchell Patrick Mielnik Scholarship to attend Liberty University.
— Luke Gormsen, of Brentwood, from HomeLife Academy, received the Walter Reece Montgomery Scholarship and Cameron Blake Parnell Scholarship to attend Middle Tennessee State University.
— Lydia Haworth, of Franklin, from Independence High School, received the Kathy D. and Stephen J. Anderson Scholarship to attend Belmont University.
— William Henke, of Franklin, from Independence High School, received the Teddy Wilburn Scholarship to attend Vanderbilt University.
— Clifton Herring, of College Grove, from Ravenwood High School, received the Kathy D. and Stephen J. Anderson Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee.
— Marisa Jackson, of Fairview, from Fairview High School, received the Kathy D. and Stephen J. Anderson Scholarship and JubiLee Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee.
— Madison Jones, of Spring Hill, from Independence High School, received the Kathy D. and Stephen J. Anderson Scholarship and JubiLee Scholarship to attend Union University.
— Anika Kaushik, of Franklin, from Fred J. Page High School, received the Lt. Holly Adams Memorial Scholarship to attend Georgia Institute of Technology.
— Margaret Kimbro, of Spring Hill, from Summit High School, received the JubiLee Scholarship to attend East Tennessee State University.
— Mason McGowan, of Fairview, from Fairview High School, received the Mike and Mary Jean Kruse Scholarship to attend Western Kentucky University.
— McKenna Mimms, of Spring Hill, from Martin Luther King Jr. Academic Magnet School, received the JoAhn Brown-Nash Memorial Scholarship to attend Fisk University.
— Amie Ndlaye, of Spring Hill, from Independence High School, received the Bishop Joseph and Stephaine Walker Scholarship to attend Lee University.
— John Overstreet, of Spring Hill, from Independence High School, received the Ann Buchanan Scholarship to attend the University of Alabama at Huntsville.
— Jackson Peden, of Brentwood, from Brentwood Academy, received the Brian Ralls Memorial Scholarship to attend the University of North Carolina.
— Emily Reeves, of Brentwood, from Brentwood High School, received the Nashville Academy of Medicine Alliance Scholarship for Nursing and the Teddy Wilburn Scholarship to attend Vanderbilt University.
— Cameron Scherer, of Nolensville, from Ravenwood High School, received the Walter Reece Montgomery Scholarship to attend Middle Tennessee State University.
— Wade Williams, of Brentwood, from Brentwood Academy, received the Community Education Fund Scholarship to attend Dartmouth College.
For a complete list of scholarships and the online application, visit The Community Foundation’s website. The application opens annually each January for hopeful, college-bound students to apply.
The Community Foundation scholarships, established by individuals, companies and civic groups, assist students with tuition and other school-related expenses. Each year, The Community Foundation scholarship committee reviews applications on behalf of donors who entrust The Foundation with administering the annual awards.
