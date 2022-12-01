Police car

A Hillwood High School student was arrested on Tuesday after police said that she threatened to "shoot up the school" and was found to be in possession of a loaded pistol.

According to a Metro Nashville Police Department news release, it was the the unidentified 16-year-old 10th grader's first day at the high school and she was charged with carrying a gun on school property.

"She was taken to an office where school personnel searched her backpack and recovered a nine-millimeter pistol with 12 rounds in the magazine," MNPD said in the news release. 

Due to the age of the defendant, no further information has been made public.