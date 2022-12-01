A Hillwood High School student was arrested on Tuesday after police said that she threatened to "shoot up the school" and was found to be in possession of a loaded pistol.
According to a Metro Nashville Police Department news release, it was the the unidentified 16-year-old 10th grader's first day at the high school and she was charged with carrying a gun on school property.
"She was taken to an office where school personnel searched her backpack and recovered a nine-millimeter pistol with 12 rounds in the magazine," MNPD said in the news release.
Due to the age of the defendant, no further information has been made public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.