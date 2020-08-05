As school in Williamson County is set to begin on Friday, law enforcement agencies across the county are working to ensure that students getting on and off of school buses are safe.
The Franklin Police Department said in a news release that officers will be on the lookout for speeding or distracted drivers as well as drivers who improperly pass school buses.
Brentwood Police Department's Directed Enforcement Team Lieutenant Scott Graham said in an email that drivers should never pass a stopped bus from behind or from either direction on an undivided road, adding that it is illegal in the state of Tennessee to pass a school bus that is loading or unloading children.
In Franklin the minimum fine for speeding in a school zone or illegally passing a school bus is $139.75.
Law enforcement officials urge motorists to expect delays in travel as school begins and to use added caution in school areas, especially during the morning and afternoon hours.
Drivers are also required to follow the direction of school crossing guards who will be directing traffic in school zones.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the greatest risk for students is getting on and off the bus and NHTSA has outlined safety guidelines for students, parents and motorists here.
