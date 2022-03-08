Maury County School District will provide a professional development seminar for teachers in Columbia, Mount Pleasant and Spring Hill on Monday in partnership with Discovery Education and Tata Consultancy Services.
The event, referred to as Ignite My Future in School TECHademy, is an in-person event scheduled for 2 to 3:30 P.M. on March 14 at Columbia Central High School, which is at 921 Lion Parkway.
TECHademy will focus on infusing the traditional model of classroom education with computational thinking techniques. A press release says the event classifies computational thinking as “a foundational skill that can be applied to any discipline through its problem-solving approach.”
To bring this event to fruition, Discovery Education — the global leader in ed-tech known for its cutting-edge digital platform to bring the classroom wherever the student is — partnered with Tata Consultancy Services, a Mumbai-based software outsourcing provider leading its market in Asia, per the release.
The event aims to bring together teachers from Spring Hill schools and all other Maury County Schools in order to create a widely accessible, collaborative workshop on computational thinking techniques, and the session will be interactive with sample lesson plans and resources. All educators are welcome to benefit from the free, transdisciplinary resources and strategies that the TECHademy program will feature.
Those transdisciplinary resources are a product of best practices modeled by Discovery Education’s professional development experts. Ignite My Future in School, meanwhile, is a public-access website with resources for teachers and families alike who join a global community called the IMFIS Learning Leaders and can benefit from all they have to offer.
The event will also give teachers five grab-and-go lessons ready to be immediately applied in a virtual environment. Participating teachers will also earn an official certificate of participation upon completing a survey at the end of the event.
The district characterizes the event as a boon to public education as it shows teachers still adapting to meet the evolving needs of students despite the persistence of COVID-19 and its many strains.
Established over 50 years ago, it is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that partners with organizations of all kinds to help them transform their operations. Recently for example, Tata Consultancy was ranked by a report from the Everest Group as a leader for mortgage operations “across geographies” with a diverse portfolio of clients including some of the biggest banks.
Discovery Education similarly launched a partnership with Hardin County Schools in Kentucky last month to advance science instruction and dynamic digital resources. Discovery’s award-winning multimedia content and classroom tools hep educators deliver equitable learning experiences for all students to improve educational outcomes across the board.
