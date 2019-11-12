Social media was, well, all atwitter Tuesday morning after the Williamson County Schools district announced that schools would operate on a regular schedule following overnight snow that left accumulation amounts from a dusting to around a half-inch.
“Our spotters report most roads are not impacted by the weather but some might have occasional slick spots,” WCS tweeted and posted on its Twitter and Facebook pages early Tuesday morning.
The message paved the way for a multitude of responses from parents and students alike, some quite critical of the decision and others in favor of it. Not surprisingly perhaps, most of the Twitter responses seemed to have come from students while more parents took to Facebook.
By midday, the district’s Twitter account had 585 responses to the tweet and its Facebook post elicited another 312 comments.
As temperatures plunged toward the teens with wind-chill readings in single digits Monday night and Tuesday morning, and as rain turned to sleet and snow, a few nearby districts canceled school for the day and several others opened on a delayed schedule. Metro Nashville and Rutherford County, for instance, opened two hours late. Franklin Special School District and Maury County Schools, like Williamson, opened at regular times. Other districts to the south did as well.
“There is no perfect decision on a day like today,” WCS Communications Director Carol Birdsong said in an email. “There were no bus accidents. We had several routes that ranged from 10-15 minutes late this morning.
“Our drivers were encouraged to be cautious and to use driver discretion if they saw areas of concern on their routes. We did have two buses that had difficulty navigating a hill. One was in a gated community, the other on a roadway. In both cases, our mechanics were able to get the buses moving and the routes were completed.”
Here are a few of the responses from both Twitter and Facebook:
- As someone on the backroads of Fairview, I ask you to please reconsider. Those slick spots aren’t slick spots for us: they’re legitimate stretches of hazardous ice. Please put the safety of your students first.
- Thank you for the update. I’m sorry to see such incivility from others in their response. It’s a poor representation of our school district and our character.
- Received a call from my daughter that rides bus 233 to Woodland Middle. Their bus is stuck in ice in Avalon park. The bus cannot move and the children are having to sit there waiting for another bus to come get them.
- Good, as it should be, the roads are fine and kids have coats. Everyone will survive quite handily, it will be amazing and inspiring for all to see. And the kids may just find out, despite fainting adults all around, that they’re not as fragile as they were told.
- There are lots of families with two working parents and young kids for whom even a two-hour delay is a difficult schedule change. The roads in the majority of the county are fine. If you think they aren’t safe enough for your child, keep them home or take them in late.
- I live on York Rd, with Mill Creek Schools and Nolensville High. There are many slick spots on York and I almost went off the road twice on my way to work. I’m concerned about these buses and teen drivers!
