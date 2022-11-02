The Ravenwood High School marching band will soon travel to the Bands of America Grand National Championships with a sendoff performance this Saturday.
That free community performance will take place at 4 p.m. at the RHS stadium.
The RHS marching band will then compete in the Bands of America Grand National Championships from November 10-12 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
They will perform their 2022 production “Dearly Beloved” which features the music of Frederick Chopin, Felix Mendelssohn, CJ Barrow, Michael Miller, and Trent Reznor and tells the story of witch doctors and voodoo dolls.
"In addition to performing their show at all home football games, they have performed at 4 competitions, plus the Williamson County Band Exhibition," a news release reads. "Most recently, Ravenwood won 1st place Grand Champions and was the winner of the Tennessee Governor’s Cup at the 59th annual Contest of Champions at MTSU."
The RHS marching band was also named Grand Champions at the Mid-South Marching Invitational and the Sonic Boom Marching Band Competition.
The band was founded in 2002 and is currently the largest marching band in Williamson County with 165 members under the direction of Chris Janowiak and Rob Fay.
