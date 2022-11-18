Ravenwood High Principal Dr. Pam Vaden has been named by the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) as the 2022 Tennessee Principal of the Year.
According to Williamson County Schools' InFocus newsletter, Vaden was selected by the NASSP's Tennessee chapter for "providing students with high-quality learning opportunities and demonstrating exemplary contributions to the profession."
Vaden was also named the Middle Tennessee Principal of the Year by the state chapter of NASSP In March.
"It was an honor and privilege to represent Tennessee and my colleagues at Ravenwood," Vaden said in a news release. "The RHS faculty knows what it means to pour out their hearts every day and why it matters. They are committed to reaching common goals as a professional learning community with students and parents, and this vision has not changed since the inception of the school in 2002. Carrying out this mission is a continual process year after year, teaching and reteaching the value of collaboration in everything we do."
Each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, the US Department of State Office of Overseas Schools and the Department of Defense Education Activity select a principal to represent them.
Vaden was recognized last week during the NASSP Illuminate Conference in Washington, D.C., which saw attendance from principals from every state as well as from the District of Columbia, the US Department of State Office of Overseas Schools and the Department of Defense Education Activity.
