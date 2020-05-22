Ravenwood High School seniors will be celebrated during a community-led vehicle graduation parade on Saturday at 6 p.m.
The celebration of the student's milestones will will begin with vehicles lining up at Holy Family Catholic Church and follow the normal RHS homecoming parade route South down Volunteer Parkway, across Crockett Road and continuing south on Aberdeen Drive.
The parade will then turn right on to Ansley Lane and continue south on Oakhall Drive. When the parade reaches Raintree Parkway it will turn left and disperse.
Students and family members are encouraged to wear school colors, make signs and decorate their cars, but they are asked not to throw any items to or from vehicles.
Spectators are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing and be mindful of CDC guidelines along the parade route.
