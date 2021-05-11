Trending Stories
- Bethesda Elementary teacher charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, drug possession
- WCSO investigating Bethesda Elementary teacher for 'questionable online activity'
- Brentwood Commission elects Andrews as vice mayor, reelects Little as mayor in heated meeting
- Williamson County Schools names new principal to replace Dyson at Grassland Middle
- Natalie Katheryn Orr
- Brentwood incumbent commissioners retain seats in election; challenger teases 2023 run
- JC Ford Company to invest $30 million in Maury County, create over 200 jobs
- Longtime developer adds to his mark on downtown Franklin with newest project, The Arlington
- Brentwood police remember life and service of city's first female officer
- Battle for Rippavilla: historic preservation groups make plea to city for management of historic site
- Former Dave Ramsey employee alleges 'cult-like' environment in lawsuit (1)
- Brentwood celebrates spring 2021 signing day (1)
- Application for charter school in Williamson County voted down by WCS school board (1)
- Rep. Brandon Ogles not seen on House floor for weeks (1)
- Where Is Nieko Lisi? (1)
- Brentwood incumbent commissioners retain seats in election; challenger teases 2023 run (1)
- Law enforcement: New permitless gun law increases public safety concerns (1)
- Delta Bound Southern Food Joint closes its doors in Spring Hill (1)
