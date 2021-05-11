This has been an extraordinary year for the class of 2021 and Williamson Home Page wants to honor the class by highlighting each student in our photo gallery.
Here is how parents can register their senior:
1. Each parent can go to the applicable school page below
2. Upload your student's senior photo
3. Add a 150-word salute which can include their name, college or work, accomplishments and a personal message.
Photos can be casual or formal but only one person in the photo. This will be a senior photo gallery by school and will stay through July.
Thank you to Huntington Learning Center and Beck Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery for their sponsorship of the senior salute photo gallery.
CLICK YOUR SCHOOL TO PARTICIPATE OR VIEW THE SENIORS:
