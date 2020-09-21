Keeli Mullican
Senior
Keeli Mullican, daughter of Ray and Lori Mullican, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.
Mullican is a member of National Honor Society, has a 3.78 GPA and has been on the Honor Roll for all four years of high school. She is also captain of the Varsity Swim Team, and a member of the Excel Aquatics Swim Team, Student Leadership Team, Big Brother, Big Sister and Youth in Government.
One of her biggest passions in life is her faith. She said, “I love the Lord. I have grown up in a Christian household, so prayer and Bible stories were a part of my life even as a really young child. But my relationship with Christ has grown over these last few years.” She added, “High school can be tough, and I have had to learn to lean on Christ.”
One of her top role models is her mother, Lori. “My mom has literally walked through everything with me, starting with choosing to adopt me when I was 10 months old.” She said she also looks up to her for the way she exemplifies true love.
Mullican’s favorite teacher was her 6th grade English teacher, Mrs. Dobbins. She said Dobbins taught her numerous life lessons. Now that she is a senior, Dobbins is her advisor. “I am so incredibly excited to have the opportunity to share this year with her,” she said. “Her love and support for all of her students is shown in all that she does.”
Dobbins said of Mullican, “Keeli enriches my life day by day, sets a wonderful example for all, and is a marvelous asset to our school community.”
She describes herself as thoughtful, caring, tenderhearted and persistent.
After graduating from Brentwood Academy, she plans to go to college to pursue a career in nursing.
