Brooks Brown
Senior
Brooks Brown, son of Chris and Angela Brown, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.
He is a member of National Honor Society and has made the Headmaster’s List every year of high school.
His biggest passions in life are building community and maintaining relationships. “Encouraging and supporting my friends in everything they do because I would want them to do the same for me,” he said.
His top role model in life is actor Tom Holland. “He’s amazing at what he does, he’s a genuine and positive guy, and he cares for those around him.”
When asked to pick a favorite class at BA, he immediately picked Christian Dynamics with Coach Matt Brown. “We get into meaningful, real world discussions about faith in college and in the world,” Brown said. “He’s not afraid to get off topic to explain something important or dive deeper into something someone is concerned or wondering about.”
Brown describes himself as reliable, encouraging, consistent and likeable. When he’s not in class, he spends his time playing Varsity soccer, performing in plays and musicals, and participating on the Student Worship Team.
After graduating from BA, he plans to go to college to major in Music with a concentration in Music Business Administration and minor in Vocal Music Performance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.