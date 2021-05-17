Tom Husband
Senior
Tom Husband, son of Amy and Lyle Husband, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.
He is a member of The National Honor Society and has made the BA Honor Roll is junior and senior year.
His biggest passion in life is sports. “I love to compete and push myself,” Husband said. “Sports have taught me many valuable lessons about life."
One of his top role models in life is his grandfather. He said he admires him for his work ethic, thoughtfulness and constant support for his athletic career.
Set Design with Mr. Urbanowicz is his favorite class this year at Brentwood Academy. He said he enjoys the class because he has learned how to be skillful with tools and help create the sets for BA plays and musicals.
Husband describes himself as kind, thoughtful, funny, hardworking and athletic. When he’s not in class he spends his time competing on the Varsity Football Team and Track & Field Team.
After graduating from BA, he plans to attend The University of Tennessee-Knoxville to study business.
