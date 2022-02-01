Bryce Crowell
Senior
Bryce Crowell, son of Todd and Gretchen Crowell, is a senior at Nolensville High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
Crowell was a straight-A student last semester and has previously competed on the Boys Rugby and Wrestling teams at NHS.
One of his biggest passions in life is working. “I like the responsibility and making people happy,” he said.
His top role model in life is father, Todd. “I want to grow up to be just like him,” he said.
When asked to pick a favorite class and teacher at NHS, he chose World War II Honors as his favorite class and Ms. Weatherford as his favorite teacher. Weatherford teaches Culinary classes at NHS. “She’s so supportive of her students, and has great energy and a positive attitude,” he said.
Crowell describes himself as personable. “I get along with everybody,” he said.
NHS World War II Honors teacher, Mrs. Leeper, said of Crowell, “Bryce did an amazing job on his first presentation in WWII. He knew his topic so well, had great information and photos for his classmates, and he described it with appropriate enthusiasm and passion.”
After graduating from NHS, he plans to attend The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He is considering studying business management.
