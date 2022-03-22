Gracie Satterfield
Sophomore
Gracie Satterfield, daughter of Tiffany and Trent Satterfield, is a sophomore at Page High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She has a 4.42 GPA, is a straight-A student and scored a 4 on the AP Human Geography exam when she was only a freshman.
One of her top passions in life outside of her academic pursuits is cheerleading. “I am passionate about cheerleading because I love the sport, and all of my teammates and coaches.”
Her biggest role models in life are her cheer coaches, Sarah Palmer and Britney Head. “They are an amazing example for me and my teammates and are always encouraging and come to practice with a smile on their faces no matter what.”
Mathematics is Satterfield’s favorite class at PHS. “I love the subject in general and Ms. Sparks is a very good teacher as well,” she said.
When asked to pick a few words to describe herself, Satterfield chose hardworking and determined. “I make school one of my main priorities while also making time for cheer and friends,” she said.
AP World History teacher, Kevin Dockery, said of Satterfield, “I nominated Gracie because I feel she represents Page High School well and embodies the true character of a PHS student. She’s hardworking and always has a positive attitude. She’s a role model for other students, and teachers and students have great respect for her. She has had a busy year with cheerleading competitions and extracurricular demands, but never allowed that to get in the way of maintaining her solid academic record.”
When she’s not in class, she spends her time doing competitive cheer, football cheerleading and tumbling at Let It Shine.
After graduating from PHS, she plans to go to college to study mathematics. One day, she plans to be CFO of a company.
