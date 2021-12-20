Isabella Jones
Isabella Jones, daughter of Frank and Amy Jones, is a senior at Page High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
Jones said her biggest accomplishment has been maintaining her high GPA score. She currently has a score of 3.8, and said she was able to work to keep it there throughout the last year when school transitioned to being online.
Her top passions in life are kindness, animals and theater. “Animals have always been a part of my life and I love caring for them,” she said. “Theater has always allowed me to be myself and express my emotions.
One of her main role models in life is her mother, Amy. She said she admires her for her work ethic, which she passed down, as well as her kind soul. “I couldn’t ask for a better mother,” she said.
When asked to name her favorite teacher at PHS she said, “I have a lot of favorite teachers this year, but some of my favorites are Mr. Flowers, who lets us be creative; Mrs. Orlando and Mrs. Mauldin, who showed me that something I didn’t really like could be fun; Mrs. Tripp, who taught me it’s okay to fail and that failures should be celebrated and Mrs. Johnson, who has seen me grow since my freshman year and helped make me the good student I am today.”
Jones describes herself as organized, determined and kind. When she’s not in school, Jones spends most of her time practicing and performing with the PHS theater troupe, the Page High Players.
After graduating from PHS, she plans to attend The University of Tennessee- Knoxville to major in business and minor in photography, or attend Columbia State, then Aveda Institute to get a beauty license. She hopes to work in theater or the fine arts.
