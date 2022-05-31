IMG_0139.JPG

Summit High School class of 2022.

 Courtesy of Williamson County Schools

Thousands of Williamson County Schools high school seniors moved their tassels and walked across graduation stages across the county last week as the collective class of 2022.

View our full gallery of photos from the commencement ceremonies below.

Photos: Williamson County Schools class of 2022 graduations

1 of 54