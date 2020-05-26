More than 8,000 teachers have registered for free training on digital learning and teaching that is being provided by the Tennessee Department of Education and Trevecca Nazarene University.
According to a news release, the free self-paced online training that began on May 15 will available through Aug. 1.
"We are thrilled to see teachers utilizing this free resource specifically created to boost digital learning and teaching. Our educators continue to rise to the challenge of our times, and we are grateful for partners like Trevecca who are working to support them and our students,” TDE Commissioner Penny Schwinn said in the news release.
TDE plans to release additional resources for teachers in the coming weeks and months, and Tennessee educators can register for the free training online here.
“We are so thankful that this training is a resource for teacherswithin our community and across our state. Educators play such a role in the lives of Tennessee students, so it’s our joy to come alongside them and support them in their work,” Trevecca Nazarene University Provost Dr. Tom Middendorf said in the news release.
Programs are focused on developing digital learning skills including how to design classes for remote instruction, the use of technology to enhance learning outcomes for all students, create supplemental, blended or hybrid content deliveries, apply ADA Compliance and Accessibility for Universal Design and implement a specialized IEP plan for content creation.
“The online distance course was amazing. I learned so many new things that I want to use in my classroom, regardless if we meet in person or online in the future,” Wilson Central High School Culinary Arts instructor Nicole Roning said in the news release. “Some of the things we tried in the course were uncomfortable at first, such as creating a video of ourselves or voice recording, so we got to experience what our students might feel when we use new technology.”
Online training will take place in four modules:
Module 1: Participants will explore trends in instructional software, online resources, how to use technology for communication between teacher and students.
Module 2: Participants will be introduced to learning management systems and explore selecting a learning management system for their environment and how to release the course to students.
Module 3: Participants will explore the concept of universal design for learning and learn how to address any problems of exclusion from education, including supporting students with impairments.
Module 4: Participants will learn to build engaging, interactive content including video, simulations or animation.
“I consider myself to be knowledgeable about educational technology, but through this course I have already learned several new tools and resources that I will be able to put to use in my classroom, whether it be in-person or online,” Smithville Elementary computer teacher Beth Cantrel added in the news release. “I have also developed a better understanding of various learning management systems, copyright laws, and the concept of universal design for learning. I would highly recommend this course to anyone who is looking to gain new skills and become more comfortable with digital learning.”
