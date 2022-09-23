The Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival, in partnership with Williamson County Schools’ Entrepreneurship & Innovation Center (EIC), hosted the two finalists in its Battle of the Bands this past Saturday with the winner receiving a prized slot on the main stage of the festival.
Local youth bands Superlocrian and Outpost have both been chosen to perform at this weekend's Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival.
The bands were named the winners of last weekend's battle of the bands hosted by the festival in partnership with Williamson County Schools’ Entrepreneurship & Innovation Center.
According to a news release, the competition was judged by Pilgrimage Marketing Director Megan Wilson, Pilgrimage Co-Founder Brandt Wood and Pilgrimage Director Adam Gelfond, and now the two bands are set to perform on the festival's Midnight Sun main stage on Sunday at 12:15 p.m.
“These two bands blew us away and will be a great addition to our jam-packed lineup,” Wilson said. “Working with the EIC was a wonderful experience. The EIC team knows how to challenge their students and carefully curate their abilities to create magical moments and invaluable lessons that these students will take into future opportunities.”
Superlocrian is made of members Joseph Benedict, Giovanni Williams, Parker Foley (all Stewarts Creek High School students,) Alyssa Nicholson (Brentwood High School,) Kyle Harkins (Ravenwood High School,) Luke Mercado (Overton High School,) Cianon Reed (Page High School graduate,) and Andrew Yarbrough (Williamson County homeschool student.)
Outpost is made of members Kingston Pharr (Nolensville High School,) Luis Luigi Parades (Ravenwood High School,) Bo Capistrant (Stewarts Creek High School) and Colby Whetstone (West York Area High School graduate.)
“These students will be able to take what they learned and apply it to their own businesses they are trying to create,” WCS EIC Executive Director Jeremy Qualls said. “The Pilgrimage Festival not only adds value to Franklin and Williamson County, but it also offers our students a valuable academic experience that cannot be duplicated anywhere else.”
In addition to the battle of the bands contest, students attending the showdown were challenged to wear their best festival fashion, with student Demi Thu Nguyen crowned the winner of the WillCo-chella fashion contest.
Student Kensie Kleine also won a custom Pilgrimage branded Gibson acoustic guitar.
